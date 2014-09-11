Russia committed to Ukraine peace plan despite EU sanctions: Ifax quoting Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is committed to help enforce a peace initiative in Ukraine despite a new set of economic sanctions imposed by the European Union against Moscow, Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a Kremlin spokesman.

“Despite the EU position being non-constructive, Russia will continue to do its utmost to help enforce the existing peace plan, as well as to stabilize the situation in the south-east of Ukraine overall,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

Russia’s foreign ministry had said earlier that the EU had shown itself to be against the peace process in Ukraine by imposing new sanctions. These are expected to put Russia’s top oil producers and pipeline operators on a list of firms that will not be allowed to raise capital or borrow on European markets.