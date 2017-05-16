FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kremlin says may retaliate against Ukraine over sanctions on Russian web firms
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin says may retaliate against Ukraine over sanctions on Russian web firms

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, in this file photo dated May 20, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it might retaliate against Ukraine after Kiev banned Russia's largest internet firms Yandex and Mail.ru Group calling the move "shortsighted."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Moscow has not forgotten the principle of reciprocity when it came to such disputes, but said Ukraine did not have many Internet sites that were popular in Russia.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex YNDX.O and other popular online firms to protect itself against cyber attacks.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.