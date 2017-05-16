FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Russia's Mail.ru says Ukraine sanctions won't affect targets
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's Mail.ru says Ukraine sanctions won't affect targets

Mail.ru logo is seen in front of a displayed binary code in this illustration taken, May 4, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.ru said on Tuesday its Ukrainian unit had an insignificant share in total revenue and that it would not revise its financial plans after Ukraine blocked access to its websites.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on Russian internet groups, including Mail.ru and Yandex, to protect itself against cyber attacks.

"We regret the politically motivated decision of Ukraine to ban the use of social networks ... and (other) resources of Mail.ru on the whole territory of the country," Mail.ru Group said in a statement.

The company, which owns the popular Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networking websites, said the decision would affect around 25 million Ukrainian users.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova

