Russian diplomat says U.S. sanctions statement disgusting: Ifax
April 28, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Russian diplomat says U.S. sanctions statement disgusting: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed disgust on Monday at the U.S. announcement of sanctions against Russian officials and companies linked to President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis, the Interfax news agency reported.

“The statement by the White House press secretary (about the sanctions) prompts disgust,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying. He said it “demonstrates a complete lack of understanding among our colleagues in Washington about what is happening in Ukraine”.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson

