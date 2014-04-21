FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. could hit Putin with sanctions, State Dept official says
#World News
April 21, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. could hit Putin with sanctions, State Dept official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States could impose sanctions on a range of Russian officials over the crisis in Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Asked in an interview on Twitter whether the United States was considering the possibility of hitting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally with sanctions, Psaki replied: “Range of officials under consideration. Plenty to sanction before we would discuss President #Putin.”

Earlier, in response to a question over whether the prospect of imposing sanctions on individuals, companies and business sectors was effective, Psaki replied: “Yes. Impt (important) to lay out consequences. U.S. able to sanction people, companies, and sectors. Goal not sanctions. Goal de-escalation.”

(This version of the story was corrected to remove references to possibility of United States imposing sanctions on Putin.)

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
