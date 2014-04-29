Russia works on response to new Western sanctions: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is working on a response to new sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United states and the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the speaker of the upper house of parliament as saying.

“After the second wave of sanctions, the government is developing measures in response, first evaluating the potential damage to our economy,” Interfax quoted Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko as saying. “Such unfriendly attacks ... cannot be left without a response and I believe there must certainly be a response.”