Senior Russian official says U.S. sanctions won't affect those without assets abroad

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who was named on a list of 11 Russians and Ukrainians sanctioned by the White House for Russia’s takeover of Crimea, suggested on Monday that the measures will not affect those without assets abroad.

“Comrade Obama, and what will you do with those who have neither accounts nor property abroad? Or didn’t you think of that?” Rogozin, who is responsible for Russia’s defense industry, said on his Twitter microblog.