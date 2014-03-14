FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says EU visa ban on Sechin would be stupid, harm West
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 12:29 PM / 4 years ago

Rosneft says EU visa ban on Sechin would be stupid, harm West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any move by the European Union to impose a visa ban on Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin would be “stupid” and hurt the Russian state oil company’s Western partners more that Rosneft itself, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“I hope this will all end being empty rhetoric,” Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said in response to a report in German newspaper Bild that Sechin could be among Russians targeted for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

“This is stupid, petty and obvious sabotage of themselves most of all,” he said by telephone. “I think this would primarily affect Rosneft’s business partners in the West in an extraordinary way.”

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Steve Gutterman. Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.