Kremlin says to consider possible counter measures after new round of U.S. sanctions
December 22, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says to consider possible counter measures after new round of U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may consider counter measures after the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities as part of its efforts to pressure Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“This is continuation of this unfriendly stance toward Russia, continuation of the stance which has a devastating impact on bilateral relations,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“As it is known, in such cases a principle of reciprocity prevails.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Angus MacSwan

