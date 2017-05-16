FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president's office accuses Russia of attack on presidential website
May 16, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 3 months ago

Ukraine president's office accuses Russia of attack on presidential website

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The office of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Tuesday of carrying out an organised cyber attack on his website in response to Kiev's decision to impose sanctions against a number of major Russian internet businesses.

"We have been witnessing Russia's response to the presidential decree that mentioned closing access to Russian social media. The website of the president is affected by an organised attack," the deputy head of the presidential administration, Dmytro Shymkiv, said in a statement.

"The situation is under control thanks to our IT-specialists and there is no threat to the work of the website," he said.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones

