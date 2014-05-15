Slovak PM: new sanctions against Russia would hit growth next year

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - A third phase of European Union sanctions against Russia would cut Slovakia’s growth to 1 percent next year from an expected 3.1 percent, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday.

“I‘m very skeptical about the third level (of sanctions), because if we look at the position of some other EU members, we see strong hesitation,” Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a security conference.

“And even for us, it will be a major blow, not only to the European economy, but especially to the economies of the countries that are neighboring Ukraine.”