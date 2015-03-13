FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak PM: Sanctions against Russia would not help Ukraine ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

Slovak PM: Sanctions against Russia would not help Ukraine ceasefire

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (R) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Slovak government building in Bratislava October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - New or extended European Union sanctions against Russia would not help the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday, though he added he would not go against the bloc’s consensus.

EU leaders are due to discuss sanctions on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, at a summit next week.

Some member states are pushing for a decision on extending sanctions due to expire in July. A senior EU official said on Friday there was no unanimity yet on the issue.

“The ceasefire needs to be supported and we will hardly support it by saying that we will bring some new and further and further sanctions,” Fico said after meeting his Czech counterpart. “But at the end of the day I have no reason to go against the unity of the European Union as such.”

Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.