Ukraine's Poroshenko vows to win back Crimea, separatist east

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Ukraine would win back control of eastern territories from pro-Russian separatists and Russia-annexed Crimea, just as it has secured the release of pilot Nadiya Savchenko from Russian prison.

“Just as we brought back Nadiya, so we will bring back the (eastern) Donbass and bring back Crimea,” he said at a briefing following Savchenko’s return to Kiev from Russia.