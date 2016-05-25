FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko vows to win back Crimea, separatist east
#World News
May 25, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko vows to win back Crimea, separatist east

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement with Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Ukraine would win back control of eastern territories from pro-Russian separatists and Russia-annexed Crimea, just as it has secured the release of pilot Nadiya Savchenko from Russian prison.

“Just as we brought back Nadiya, so we will bring back the (eastern) Donbass and bring back Crimea,” he said at a briefing following Savchenko’s return to Kiev from Russia.

Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

