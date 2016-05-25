Ukraine's Poroshenko to make statement at 1215 GMT

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will make a statement at 1515 local time (1215 GMT), his press service said on Wednesday, as sources and reports from media said detained Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko was returning to Kiev from Russia following a prisoner swap.

Poroshenko was originally scheduled to speak at 1100 GMT, but his press service later pushed back the time. It did not say what the president’s statement would address.