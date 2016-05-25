FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko to make statement at 1215 GMT
May 25, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko to make statement at 1215 GMT

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will make a statement at 1515 local time (1215 GMT), his press service said on Wednesday, as sources and reports from media said detained Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko was returning to Kiev from Russia following a prisoner swap.

Poroshenko was originally scheduled to speak at 1100 GMT, but his press service later pushed back the time. It did not say what the president’s statement would address.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

