Berlin won't flinch from Russia sanctions if needed: Schaeuble
July 1, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin won't flinch from Russia sanctions if needed: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talks during a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, about the federal budget in Berlin, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday his country would not hesitate to back economic sanctions against Russia, despite the impact on the German economy, if it continues to break international law in Ukraine.

Schaeuble told foreign correspondents that sanctions would probably harm German business interests, but added: “That will not prevent us from doing what we have to do.”

Reiterating his concerns about excess central bank liquidity in global financial markets, the German minister said it was up to Europe’s politicians rather than the European Central Bank to tackle the region’s economic troubles.

Reporting by Annika Breidhtardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
