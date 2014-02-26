FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yanukovich's offices, national bank, searched in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 26, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Yanukovich's offices, national bank, searched in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Viktor Yanukovich’s offices and other buildings in Ukraine, including the national bank, were searched on Wednesday as part of an investigation against the ousted president for suspected ‘premeditated murder, the prosecutor-general’s office said.

In a statement on its website, the prosecutor-general’s office said: “Within the framework of the criminal investigation ... searches have been carried out at the premises of the presidential administration, the national security and defense council, the national bank and the former residence of Yanukovich.”

Apart from Yanukovich, the statement listed his chief-of-staff Andriy Klyuev, former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka and former interior minister Vitaly Zakharchenko as also being under suspicion of murder linked to three months of unrest which culminated in Yanukovich’s overthrow on Saturday.

Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.