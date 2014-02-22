Ukraine security chiefs signal allegiance to protesters

Anti-government protesters are transported in a truck body in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

KIEV (Reuters) - The heads of four Ukrainian security bodies, including the police’s Berkut anti-riot units, appeared in parliament on Saturday and declared they would not take part in any conflict with the people.

They represented the paratroop unit of the military, the Berkut anti-riot police, Alfa special operations unit and military intelligence. The Interior Ministry had already signaled its allegiance to anti-government protests under a new minister from the ranks of the opposition.