FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine security chief hopes talks can soon end Crimea crisis
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine security chief hopes talks can soon end Crimea crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s top security official said on Wednesday he hoped the crisis the Crimea region, where Russian forces have taken over buildings and military installations, could soon be resolved through dialogue.

“Last night there were already fewer emergency situations and fewer conflicts in Crimea,” Andriy Paruby, Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, told reporters. “I hope that in the coming days a way will be found to solve everything through negotiations.”

He said Russian forces had not made any new military gains in Crimea but warned of the danger of new attempts by pro-Russian protesters to take over government buildings in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.