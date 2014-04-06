FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russia protesters seize third state building in eastern Ukraine: Ifax
#World News
April 6, 2014 / 7:04 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russia protesters seize third state building in eastern Ukraine: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Protesters waving Russian flags seized the regional administrative building in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the third state premises in eastern Ukraine to be occupied by pro-Russian demonstrators on Sunday, Interfax reported.

Earlier in the day, similar groups had seized the regional administrative building in Donetsk and the offices of the state security services in Luhansk, demanding that regional lawmakers carry out a referendum on joining Russia.

Ukraine accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the seizures.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Kevin Liffey

