U.S. Senate committee to vote sanctions, aid to Ukraine
March 12, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate committee to vote sanctions, aid to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will vote on Wednesday on legislation addressing the Ukraine crisis that contains sanctions and IMF reforms, a senior member of the committee said.

Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the committee, told reporters on Wednesday he expected the panel would pass the bill, sending it for a vote in the full Senate.

He also said it contained aid for Ukraine and backing for a $1 billion loan guarantee.

There had been concerns that the bill would be delayed for weeks because committee members had been unable to agree on the IMF funding, which was requested by the Obama administration.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
