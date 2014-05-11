Ukraine separatist says will form own state bodies, military after vote

KIEV (Reuters) - A separatist leader from Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said it would form its own state bodies and consider government soldiers there as “occupiers” once results were announced from Sunday’s self-rule referendum, Interfax news agency said.

“All military troops on our territory after the official announcement of referendum results will be considered illegal and declared occupiers,” Denis Pushilin, a leader of the self-styled Donetsk republic said, according to the agency.

“It is necessary to form state bodies and military authorities as soon as possible,” Interfax said he added.