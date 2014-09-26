FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin says Ukraine rebels' election plans harm peace process
#World News
September 26, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin says Ukraine rebels' election plans harm peace process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Plans by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to hold local elections in November would undermine a ceasefire agreement reached in Minsk and destabilize the situation, the German foreign ministry said on Friday.

“The separatists’ announcement of plans to hold so-called parliamentary elections on Nov. 2 is clearly a violation of the Minsk agreement of Sept. 5 and damages the fragile peace process,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Saw san Chebli.

Ukrainian President Petrol Poroshenko says Kiev and “the whole world” will not recognize such a vote. Ukraine proposes local elections, under government supervision, in December in eastern areas where rebels have set up “people’s republics”.

Chebli added that Germany saw no reason to relax sanctions against Russia as long as the Minsk agreement is not being fully implemented.

Reporting by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
