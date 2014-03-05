FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. denies reports representative in Ukraine seized in Crimea
March 5, 2014 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. denies reports representative in Ukraine seized in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson on Wednesday denied reports that U.N. representative in Ukraine Robert Serry was seized by armed men in Crimea, adding that Serry had been threatened but was now safe.

“He was not kidnapped but he was seriously threatened,” Eliasson told reporters in New York by telephone from Kiev, adding that “this action should be seriously condemned.”

Eliasson said a group of unidentified men, some of them armed, surrounded Serry and said he should leave Crimea. They made it impossible for Serry leave by car, forcing him to leave the situation on foot. Eliasson said Serry was currently safe.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

