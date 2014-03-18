Ukrainian serviceman killed in attack on base

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Tuesday at a Ukrainian base that came under attack in Crimea’s main town Simferopol, a military spokesman said.
Vladislav Seleznyov, speaking to Reuters by telephone from Crimea, said one serviceman at the base had died of his wounds. A second man, a captain, was injured.
Seleznyov said it was unclear who had staged the assault, but described the attackers, as “unknown forces, fully equipped and their faces covered”.
