Ukrainian serviceman killed in attack on base
#World News
March 18, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian serviceman killed in attack on base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Tuesday at a Ukrainian base that came under attack in Crimea’s main town Simferopol, a military spokesman said.

Vladislav Seleznyov, speaking to Reuters by telephone from Crimea, said one serviceman at the base had died of his wounds. A second man, a captain, was injured.

Seleznyov said it was unclear who had staged the assault, but described the attackers, as “unknown forces, fully equipped and their faces covered”.

Reporting by Natalya Zinets, writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Richard Balmforth

