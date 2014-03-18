FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's soldiers in Crimea allowed to use weapons
#World News
March 18, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's soldiers in Crimea allowed to use weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine issued orders on Tuesday permitting its soldiers in Crimea to use weapons to protect their lives after a Ukrainian soldier was killed when a base came under attack, Acting President Oleksander Turchinov’s press service said.

Until now, forces deployed on the Black Sea peninsula, taken over three weeks ago by Russian forces, had been told to avoid using arms against attack.

A defense ministry order issued after the incident said: “In connection with the death of a Ukrainian serviceman...Ukrainian troops in Crimea have been allowed to use weapons to defend and protect the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.”

Reporting by Natalya Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice

