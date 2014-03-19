Ukrainian servicemen walk out of Crimean navy base

SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Around a dozen Ukrainian servicemen, unarmed and in civilian clothes, walked out of the Ukrainian naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Wednesday after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces, a Reuters witness said.

Crimeans voted at the weekend to leave Ukraine and join Russia, and the peaceful handover of military facilities to Moscow’s control has been a major concern after one Ukrainian was killed in a shooting at a military facility in Crimea’s main city Simferopol on Tuesday.