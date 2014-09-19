FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell Russia, Total say will continue work in Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Shell Russia, Total say will continue work in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOCHI Russia (Reuters) - The head of Shell Russia said on Friday that the company’s strategy in Russia remained unchanged, although the firm is evaluating the implications of sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine.

“Our strategy regarding Russia remains unchanged,” Olivier Lazare told a business forum in Russia’s southern city of Sochi.

“We want to continue our presence in Russia. Current business is not affected by sanctions.”

He added the company is seeking to understand potential implications from the sanctions.

The United States has imposed sanctions on leading Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil, preventing U.S. firms from supporting their exploration or production activities in deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.

Jacques De Boisseson, head of France’s Total in Russia, said the company will comply with sanctions but will also continue its work in the country.

Total has a join venture with Russia’s top non-state oil company Lukoil.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.