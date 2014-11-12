FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shelling rocks rebel stronghold Donetsk in east Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Shelling rocks rebel stronghold Donetsk in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - New shelling rocked the pro-Russian rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday despite a fragile ceasefire.

A Reuters correspondent in the heart of the city, once eastern Ukraine’s industrial hub, heard loud explosions from heavy artillery fire.

It was unclear who was shooting or what the intended target was. Artillery shelling occurs almost daily around the strategically important Donetsk airport, despite the ceasefire, and shelling around Donetsk has intensified in the past week.

Ukraine has accused Russia of sending reinforcements of soldiers and weapons to the separatist rebels, and both Kiev and the rebels have stepped up accusations against each other of violating the Sept. 5 ceasefire.

Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.