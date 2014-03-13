FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says Russia fired on plane over Crimea
March 13, 2014 / 5:29 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine says Russia fired on plane over Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine accused Russian forces in Crimea of firing on one of its reconnaissance planes from an armored personnel carrier on Thursday, close to the isthmus that joins the Black Sea peninsula to mainland Ukraine.

In a statement noting this was the second such incident in five days, the Ukrainian border guard service said its aircraft was on patrol in early afternoon when “from a Russian guard post near Armyansk, there was flagrant shooting from an APC”.

It gave no further details and made no mention of damage to the plane, which it said was unarmed. Russia has denied its troops are involved in the takeover of Crimea by pro-Russian armed groups. Regional authorities are holding a referendum on Sunday on a plan to quit Ukraine and unite with Russia.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

