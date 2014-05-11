FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One man killed in clash with Ukrainian National Guard: agency
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 11, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

One man killed in clash with Ukrainian National Guard: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One man was shot dead and a second was wounded when the Ukrainian National Guard tried to disperse a crowd outside a municipal building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoarmeisk, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.

The agency quoted witnesses as saying the incident occurred when members of the Guard’s “Dnipr” battalion fired shots as a crowd tried to block their entry into the building. It gave no details of the shooting.

Video taken at the building showed a crowd dispersing as shots rang out. It was unclear where the shots came from.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities later denied the Dnipr battalion had been involved in the incident as people in east Ukraine voted in a referendum on self-rule, although it did not deny the shooting had taken place.

“The ‘Dnipr’ battalion was not in Krasnoarmeisk,” deputy regional leader Borys Filatov wrote on his Facebook page. “You can draw your own conclusions.”

Reporting by Ralph Boulton and Timothy Heritage, editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.