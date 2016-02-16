FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine lawmakers have signatures for no confidence vote: two lawmakers
February 16, 2016

Ukraine lawmakers have signatures for no confidence vote: two lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers have gathered the 150 signatures needed to hold a no confidence vote on Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk’s government, two lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday, as parliament prepared to debate a report on the government’s performance.

One of the lawmakers was from President Petro Poroshenko’s faction, Ukraine’s biggest party, and the second was an independent lawmaker. The leader of Poroshenko’s faction had earlier said it would vote to criticize Yatseniuk’s government as “unsatisfactory”, a move that could precipitate a government collapse and snap elections.

“The votes have been collected,” said Mustafa Nayyem, of Poroshenko’s bloc.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Alessandra Prentice

