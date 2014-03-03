FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to decide on financial aid to Crimea by day-end: Finance Minister
March 3, 2014

Russia to decide on financial aid to Crimea by day-end: Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minster Anton Siluanov said on Monday Moscow will decide by the end of the day on financial aid to the Ukraine Crimea region.

“We are working on the issue of financial support,” Siluanov told a meeting between Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his deputies.

“We have held consultations, we will submit concrete proposal by the end of the day.”

The minister did not name a concrete amount of the aid.

Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

