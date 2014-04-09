Ukraine interior minister does not rule out force to solve crisis in east

KIEV (Reuters) - The situation in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia separatists are holding state buildings in at least two cities will be solved in the next 48 hours and force will be used if negotiations fail, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

“There are two options - political and negotiations, and force,” the minister Arsen Avakov told journalists on the margins of a government meeting.

“For those who want dialogue, we propose talks and a political solution. For the minority who want conflict they will get a forceful answer from the Ukrainian authorities,” he said.