Civilians told to stay inside in flashpoint Ukraine city
April 13, 2014 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

Civilians told to stay inside in flashpoint Ukraine city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Interior Minister on Sunday told residents in the eastern city of Slaviansk to stay indoors, in anticipation of clashes between pro-Russian militants who have seized official buildings and Ukrainian security forces.

“Pass it on to all civilians: they should leave the center of town, not come out of their apartments, and not go near the windows,” Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Arsen Avakov as saying.

He also said there was gunfire in the city, but a Reuters reporter in Slaviansk said he had not heard shooting.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Erica Billingham

