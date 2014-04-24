FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine government forces kill 'up to five' militants in east
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine government forces kill 'up to five' militants in east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Thursday its forces had killed “up to five” militants in the separatist-controlled town of Slaviansk, in the east of the country.

A ministry statement said that during an “anti-terrorist operation” its forces, supported by the army, removed three illegal checkpoints manned by armed groups in the northeastern part of the city.

“During the armed clash up to five terrorists were eliminated,” it said. One person had been wounded on the side of government forces, it added.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

