Ukraine says more than 30 separatists killed in Slaviansk fighting

KIEV (Reuters) - More than 30 pro-Russian separatists were killed in fighting near the rebel stronghold of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday.

“We estimate that the terrorists lost more than 30 people,” Avakov wrote on Facebook.

Pro-Russian rebels ambushed Ukrainian forces on Monday, triggering fierce fighting near Slaviansk. Avakov said four Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 20 wounded.

The pro-Russian rebels said on Monday four of their number had been killed in the fighting.