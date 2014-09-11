FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak importer says drop in deliveries continues
September 11, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

Slovak importer says drop in deliveries continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak gas importer SPP experienced an approximately 10 percent drop in gas supplies from Russia for the second day running on Thursday, the company said.

SPP said the drop had no impact on supplies to its consumers and the flow is sufficient to provide for consumption as well as filling the underground storage facilities which will reach 100 percent of capacity in a few days.

Poland’s gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said earlier on Thursday it was still receiving less natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom than requested by Polish gas importer PGNiG.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
