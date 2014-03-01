FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian assembly speaker does not rule out troops going to Crimea
#World News
March 1, 2014

Russian assembly speaker does not rule out troops going to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s upper house of parliament said on Saturday she could not rule out the dispatch of a limited troop contingent to Ukraine’s Crimea region to protect the Black Sea fleet’s base there and Russian citizens.

Valentina Matviyenko gave no indication that a decision had been taken on this but said sending troops might be possible following a request for assistance from the pro-Russia authorities in Crimea.

“It is possible, in this situation ... even to send a limited contingent to guarantee the security of the Black Sea fleet and Russian citizens living on the territory of Crimea,” Matviyenko said.

Reporting By Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
