Separatist leader in Ukraine city says Kiev 'spy' is in detained OSCE group

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The main separatist leader in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Friday that a military “spy” for the Kiev government was in a group of international military observers who have been held by the rebels.

“It was reported to me that among them (the detained group) was an employee of the Kiev secret military staff,” said Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, de facto mayor of the city which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists opposed to the central government.

“People who come here as observers for the European community bringing with them a real spy - that is inappropriate,” Ponomaryov told reporters.

The group is from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).