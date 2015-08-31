FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian guardsman dies of gunshot wounds outside parliament: minister's adviser
August 31, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ukrainian guardsman dies of gunshot wounds outside parliament: minister's adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian national guardsman died on Monday from gunshot wounds after being shot outside parliament, an adviser for Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Facebook.

“A soldier from the National Guard has died of a gunshot wound in the heart,” the adviser, Anton Gerashchenko, said.

“Apart from using grenades, the provocateurs were using firearms, fired secretly,” he said, referring to reports that several grenades had been thrown from a crowd at the parliament during a rowdy debate on autonomy for rebel-held areas.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

