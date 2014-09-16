FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine agrees to grant 'special status' to rebellious east
#World News
September 16, 2014 / 10:08 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine agrees to grant 'special status' to rebellious east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday that will give “special status” to the separatist-minded eastern regions including a degree of self-governance for a three-year period, parliamentary deputies, who attended the closed session, said.

A second law that was passed would grant an amnesty to separatists who were involved in recent fighting with government forces, the deputies told Reuters.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Elizabeth Piper

