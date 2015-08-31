Two police wounded by grenade outside Ukraine parliament: Reuters witness

KIEV (Reuters) - Several police and members of the Ukrainian national guard were injured on Monday when a grenade was thrown from a crowd of nationalist protesters demonstrating outside parliament in Kiev against a draft law to give special status to separatist regions, police said.
A Reuters TV cameraman at the scene said several police were knocked off their feet by the blast. Two police were treated for wounds at the scene and there were pools of blood on the street, the Reuters witness said.
