Nearly 90 police, national guard, hurt in blasts at Ukraine parliament - minister
#World News
August 31, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 90 police, national guard, hurt in blasts at Ukraine parliament - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a Tweet.

Putting the blame squarely on Ukrainian nationalists, the minister, Arsen Avakov, addressed himself to Oleh Tyahnybok, leader of the Svoboda (Freedom) party, saying: “Tell me, how does Svoboda differ from the bastards who shoot at our national guard at the front?”

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

