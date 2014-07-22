German foreign minister calls for sharper sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for harsher European sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, saying diplomatic dialogue was not enough to pressure Moscow over Ukraine.

“I say we remain open to defusing the situation with all political and diplomatic means but it will be necessary to accompany this willingness with higher pressure, which also means sharper measures,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Steinmeier and his peers are due to discuss their response to the crisis in Ukraine and the downing the Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine last week.