Probably no breakthrough in Putin-Poroshenko talks, Steinmeier says
#World News
August 27, 2014 / 2:38 PM / 3 years ago

Probably no breakthrough in Putin-Poroshenko talks, Steinmeier says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday there was probably no breakthrough in Tuesday’s talks in Minsk between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko.

But he told a news conference at the Czech foreign ministry that he hoped the talks between the two leaders would lead to further discussions and an end to the conflict.

“It is hard to analyze whether the meeting of President Poroshenko and President Putin in Minsk was a breakthrough in these relations. Perhaps not, but let’s hope that this meeting was not an end of some development, but another beginning.”

Germany has been at the forefront of efforts to secure a ceasefire to help resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Poroshenko in Kiev on Saturday and has had regular telephone calls with Putin in both German and Russian, which she speaks.

Reporting Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller in Prague; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin

