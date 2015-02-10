FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier: questions still to resolve ahead of Ukraine summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday talks to plan a Ukrainian crisis summit in Minsk had been useful so far, but open questions remained, and he urged Moscow and Kiev to seize the chance the summit offered.

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France are due to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Wednesday, to discuss how to put an end to the fighting.

“Discussions so far... have made sense, but there are many open questions remaining, which must be resolved before the start of the summit in Minsk,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, during a press conference with his Greek counterpart.

“We have another huge chance tomorrow to take a big first step towards de-escalation... But nothing has been resolved yet. The taking place of the summit alone is no guarantee of its success. I urge and expect Moscow and Kiev... to really seize this chance.”

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber

