German Foreign Minister to meet Russia's Lavrov in Vienna: ministry
May 6, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

German Foreign Minister to meet Russia's Lavrov in Vienna: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to meet Russia’s Sergei Lavrov in Vienna later on Tuesday for talks on Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry in Berlin said.

Steinmeier will also hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in the Austrian capital.

Steinmeier warned earlier that Ukraine was close to war. Dozens of people died in the Ukrainian city of Odessa last week when pro-Russian militants clashed with their opponents, and Kiev forces are fighting separatists who have seized control of towns in the east of the country.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

