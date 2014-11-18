FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Steinmeier to meet Putin in Moscow after Kiev talks: TV
#World News
November 18, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier to meet Putin in Moscow after Kiev talks: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday, according to German television, after he held talks this morning in Kiev then went on to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The German foreign office declined to comment on what would be unexpected talks.

Steinmeier’s trip is one of the first by a senior German official to Moscow since the crisis in Ukraine began and caused a deep rift between Russia and the West.

Last weekend at the G20 in Brisbane, Australia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Putin talked for several hours, and Steinmeier said earlier on Tuesday he wanted to see if these talks had improved the chances of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
