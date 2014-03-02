Ukraine calls for real steps by world to help Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Sunday for “real steps” by world leaders to help his country, saying it was on the brink of disaster and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions amounted to a declaration of war.
“Any attempt to attack military installations is in fact direct military aggression against our country and the Russian military and the Russian leadership will be held responsible,” Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage