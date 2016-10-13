FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kremlin still sees chance of four-way summit on Ukraine on October 19
October 13, 2016 / 10:43 AM / 10 months ago

Kremlin still sees chance of four-way summit on Ukraine on October 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it still sees a chance of holding a "Normandy format" summit on the Ukraine conflict in Berlin on Oct. 19.

"Meetings of experts will be held, and a pretty serious discussion will take place. If these expert meetings end with a positive result, there will appear such a chance (for the summit)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany played down prospects of a summit with France and Russia on Ukraine taking place soon. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said further work was needed by advisers before any meeting was possible.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

